Lauren Fix

Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
Automotive expert and analyst

Lauren Fix is a nationally recognized automotive expert, sector analyst, journalist, author, keynote speaker and program host. A trusted car expert for over 30 years, Fix has provided an insider’s perspective on a wide range of automotive topics.

https://carcoachreports.com/

Follow Lauren Fix on Social

Latest

Opinion

Opinion: Politicians Are Rushing a Transition to Electric Vehicles and Small Businesses Will Pay for It

Auto expert Lauren Fix writes that new policies are saddling entrepreneurs with higher prices and fewer options for their transportation needs.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like