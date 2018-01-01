Lee Frederiksen

Lee Frederiksen

Guest Writer
Managing Partner of Hinge

Lee Frederiksen is an award-winning marketer, Visible Expert®, and renowned business strategist who helped pioneer the field of research-driven marketing. As the Managing Partner of Hinge, a marketing firm for the professional services industry, he draws on his Ph.D. in behavioral psychology and his entrepreneurial experience as CEO of 3 successful firms to help clients achieve high growth and profitability. Hinge is based in Reston, VA.

More From Lee Frederiksen

How to Become an Industry Influencer in 5 Easy Steps
Personal Branding

How to Become an Industry Influencer in 5 Easy Steps

This entrepreneur interviewed more than 100 industry influencers. Here's what he learned.
5 min read
Here's How You Fix Your Dud Differentiator
Marketing Strategies

Here's How You Fix Your Dud Differentiator

Why would anyone believe your firm different from all the others if you can't say why?
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.