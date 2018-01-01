Guest Writer

Managing Partner of Hinge

Lee Frederiksen is an award-winning marketer, Visible Expert®, and renowned business strategist who helped pioneer the field of research-driven marketing. As the Managing Partner of Hinge, a marketing firm for the professional services industry, he draws on his Ph.D. in behavioral psychology and his entrepreneurial experience as CEO of 3 successful firms to help clients achieve high growth and profitability. Hinge is based in Reston, VA.