Len Middleton and Jim Price

Professors at the University of Michigan

Len Middleton is an adjunct professor of corporate strategy, international business and entrepreneurship at the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan. He is also a board member of the Zell Lurie Institute for Entrepreneurial Studies at the University of Michigan. Jim Price is a professor of entrepreneurial studies and an entrepreneur in residence at the Zell Lurie Institute for Entrepreneurial Studies at the University of Michigan. He also continues to actively advise startups, consult to corporate new-business initiatives and serve on company boards.