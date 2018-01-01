Lesley Spencer Pyle

Lesley Spencer Pyle is the founder and president of HomeBasedWorkingMoms.com and HireMyMom.com , and she is the author of The Work-at-Home Workbook: Your Step-by-Step Guide on Selecting and Starting the Perfect Home Business for You. Pyle has been working from home for more than 13 years.

More From Lesley Spencer Pyle

Four Tips for Raising Your Google Rank
Technology

A rundown of need-to-know basics for improving search-engine results.
4 min read
Four Home-Based Business Myths
Entrepreneurs

Separate fact from fiction before you decide to jump in head first.
4 min read
Four Home-Based Businesses in Demand
Starting a Business

Consider these popular small-business ideas in 2011.
4 min read
So You Want to Be a Consultant
Entrepreneurs

Here are a few things you should consider before taking the plunge.
3 min read
How to Do Market Research--The Basics
Marketing

Is your business a product in search of a customer? Use these tips to create a product or service customers will clamor for.
4 min read
Keep More of What You've Earned
Finance

Women often overlook the need to protect their assets--whether business or personal. That's a big mistake.
3 min read
Keep Kids and Work from Colliding
Entrepreneurs

Keep your home business running smoothly with effective scheduling, even with the kids out of school.
3 min read
5 Tips for Startup Success
Starting a Business

Follow this advice to improve the odds of success when you start your home business.
3 min read
How to Find the Right Freelancer
Growth Strategies

Hiring a freelancer can be a good move. Just be sure you know exactly what you want done.
7 min read
Is Your Side Biz Ready for Full-Time Focus?
Starting a Business

Make certain you've considered all the angles before quitting your day job.
3 min read
Businesses You Can Start at Home
Starting a Business

When it comes to selling products and services, the best home business is one that fits your interests and abilities.
4 min read
A Recession is Not a Roadblock
Starting a Business

If you play your cards right, a recession can yield plenty of profit for entrepreneurial ventures.
3 min read
Work-from-Home Doesn't Have to Be a Stigma
Starting a Business

When your home is your office, it's all about presentation. Prove you're professional from the get-go.
4 min read
Find Your Ideal Business in 5 Simple Steps
Starting a Business

The dream isn't out of reach if you're willing to follow these steps.
3 min read
5 Tips to Help Reignite Your Passion
Entrepreneurs

We all get discouraged at some point. Follow this advice and break out of your slump.
3 min read
