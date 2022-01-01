Signing out of account, Standby...
Leslie Ann Miller (aka LAM)
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO/Cofounder of Girl Friday Productions
Leslie Miller, CEO/co-founder of Girl Friday Productions, is a frequent speaker on writing, editing, publishing, entrepreneurship and women's leadership. She's also an award-winning instructor at the University of Washington and contributing author to more than a dozen books.
Follow Leslie Ann Miller (aka LAM) on Social
Latest
Here Are the Benefits of a People-First Small Business
Radical flexibility isn't a benefit offering; it's a philosophy.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Daniel Todd
Founder and CEO of Influence Mobile
-
Yancey Spruill
CEO of DigitalOcean
-
Aytekin Tank
Entrepreneur; Founder and CEO, Jotform
-
Tara Coomans
CEO of Avaans Media
-
Carolyn Rodz
Founder, Hello Alice
-
Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur Store
-
Daniel Mangena
CEO of Dream With Dan & Dream inc
-
Dylan Ogline
Founder of Ogline Digital