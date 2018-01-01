Lev Kaye is a veteran of both corporate and startup educational companies and a Harvard MBA. He is founder and CEO of CredSpark, a platform where experts and brands engage and teach audiences through quizzes on important topics. Previously, Kaye was chief product officer for The Princeton Review, COO of Teachscape and general manager for Kaplan's K-12 division.
Branding
4 Warning Signs Your Brand Is a Terrible Teacher
In school, we listened to teachers. Now -- consciously or not -- we listen to brands. Here's how to get people to want to listen.
Marketing
Why You Should Skip the Webinar and Start Quizzing Your Audience
The webinar seems to have lost all power to engage anyone but people are endlessly willing to take marketing quizzes.
Core Values
Ancient Yoga Has Lessons for Modern Entrepreneurs
The intriguing flexibility of the skilled yogi relies on a powerful core. Your business also needs both to thrive.