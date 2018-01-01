Lexi Novitske and Dale Mathias

Lexi Novitske and Dale Mathias

Guest Writer
Chief Investment Officer, Singularity Investments | Chairman, Partners Forum, Africa Private Capital Group, USAID
Lexi Novitske and Dale Mathias are venture investors in early-stage technology companies in Africa. Novitske is the principal investment officer of Singularity Investments in Lagos, Nigeria and is also a Kauffman Fellow. Dale is chairman of the Partners Forum, Africa Private Capital Group, USAID.

More From Lexi Novitske and Dale Mathias

The Surprising Place That Promotes Women Entrepreneurs Better Than Silicon Valley
Women Entrepreneurs

The Surprising Place That Promotes Women Entrepreneurs Better Than Silicon Valley

Female founders in Africa are creating businesses that are innovative and have social impact, too
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.