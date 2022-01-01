Signing out of account, Standby...
Libby Morris
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Vice President of Operations at Funding Circle
Libby Morris is the VP of US Operations at Funding Circle with more than 20 years of experience in the financial services industry and a specialty in serving the interests of small business owners. In this role, she oversees US operations for Funding Circle’s small business lending marketplace.
4 Ways Small Business Owners Can Prepare to Weather All Phases of the Business Cycle
Here are four things small business owners can do to set themselves up for success in an unfavorable economic environment.
