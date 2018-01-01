Liraz Margalit

Customer Engagement
If You Want to Win Over Customers, Appeal to Their Emotions
Shopping data often looks at website visitors through hard numbers, but humans are more driven by irrationality.
Ecommerce
Why People Are More Likely to Buy Frivolous Things on Their Smartphones
By understanding your customers' mindset and intent, ecommerce businesses can tailor their sites to accommodate the needs of different customer segments.
Websites
Optimizing Your Homepage With These 3 Things in Mind Will Help It Attract More Visitors
Home is a place where you don't have to think too much -- you simply walk inside and everything you need is waiting for you. A homepage should provide customers with a similar experience.
Websites
Why Trying to Add Personalization to Websites Has Failed
Because businesses have many different types of users who require various types of experiences, 'personalization' is deemed part of the solution to the million-dollar question today.
Chatbots
Pretty Soon, Chatbots Will Be Able to Understand How You're Feeling
With that, we won't have to worry about awkward situations such as that time a bot wished me a 'fantastic' day after I shopped for funeral floral arrangements.
Ready for Anything
Here's How We Should Actually Track Website Conversions for Luxury Brands
For luxury brands, whose sales are often offline or in-store, tracking website conversions can be as difficult as choosing a present that your spouse actually likes.
Online Shopping
What Kind of Shopper Are You?
Understand your shopping style helps you become more efficient navigating the Web.
Social Media
What People Really Think When They See Your Profile Picture for the First Time
Most won't admit it, but we humans are quick to form opinions based on something as shallow as a hat or the distance from the camera.
Marketing
5 Psychology Tactics That Will Help Retailers Win Customers' Hearts and Minds
Instead of relying on shock-and-awe tactics this holiday season, here is how businesses should approach their battle for consumers' dollars.
Psychology
Don't Underestimate Sex When It Comes to Designing Your Website
Research shows there are inherited differences between the way men and women think, perceive and remember information.
Psychology
The Science Behind Our Obsession With Liking Things Online
The fact that it's such a popular element of Facebook's functionality goes a long way in showing how important it is, both for the people clicking the button, and those on the receiving end.
Content Marketing
Did Video Kill Text Content Marketing?
The psychology of consumers who either prefer reading or watching.
Color
Will a Specific Color Change the Behavior of Your Website Visitors?
More specifically, will a call-to-action button that is red boost conversions?
Ready for Anything
The Last Thing You Want Your Customers to Do: Think
If you want to boost sales on your website, hold back product information from your visitors.
Ready for Anything
To Maximize Your Website, Use 'Psychological Distance' to Your Advantage
How your customers perceive your product should determine how you present it to them.