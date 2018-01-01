Liraz Margalit

Liraz Margalit, PhD, is resident psychologist at Clicktale, which provides website optimization software and consulting. She previously held a post-doctoral internship with the Program of Political Psychology and Decision Making at the Lauder School of Government - IDC (Herzlia), where she is a lecturer.

More From Liraz Margalit

If You Want to Win Over Customers, Appeal to Their Emotions
Customer Engagement

Shopping data often looks at website visitors through hard numbers, but humans are more driven by irrationality.
4 min read
Why People Are More Likely to Buy Frivolous Things on Their Smartphones
Ecommerce

By understanding your customers' mindset and intent, ecommerce businesses can tailor their sites to accommodate the needs of different customer segments.
5 min read
Optimizing Your Homepage With These 3 Things in Mind Will Help It Attract More Visitors
Websites

Home is a place where you don't have to think too much -- you simply walk inside and everything you need is waiting for you. A homepage should provide customers with a similar experience.
6 min read
Why Trying to Add Personalization to Websites Has Failed
Websites

Because businesses have many different types of users who require various types of experiences, 'personalization' is deemed part of the solution to the million-dollar question today.
7 min read
Pretty Soon, Chatbots Will Be Able to Understand How You're Feeling
Chatbots

With that, we won't have to worry about awkward situations such as that time a bot wished me a 'fantastic' day after I shopped for funeral floral arrangements.
5 min read
Here's How We Should Actually Track Website Conversions for Luxury Brands
Ready for Anything

For luxury brands, whose sales are often offline or in-store, tracking website conversions can be as difficult as choosing a present that your spouse actually likes.
6 min read
What Kind of Shopper Are You?
Online Shopping

Understand your shopping style helps you become more efficient navigating the Web.
7 min read
What People Really Think When They See Your Profile Picture for the First Time
Social Media

Most won't admit it, but we humans are quick to form opinions based on something as shallow as a hat or the distance from the camera.
6 min read
5 Psychology Tactics That Will Help Retailers Win Customers' Hearts and Minds
Marketing

Instead of relying on shock-and-awe tactics this holiday season, here is how businesses should approach their battle for consumers' dollars.
5 min read
Don't Underestimate Sex When It Comes to Designing Your Website
Psychology

Research shows there are inherited differences between the way men and women think, perceive and remember information.
6 min read
The Science Behind Our Obsession With Liking Things Online
Psychology

The fact that it's such a popular element of Facebook's functionality goes a long way in showing how important it is, both for the people clicking the button, and those on the receiving end.
9 min read
Did Video Kill Text Content Marketing?
Content Marketing

The psychology of consumers who either prefer reading or watching.
9 min read
Will a Specific Color Change the Behavior of Your Website Visitors?
Color

More specifically, will a call-to-action button that is red boost conversions?
5 min read
The Last Thing You Want Your Customers to Do: Think
Ready for Anything

If you want to boost sales on your website, hold back product information from your visitors.
7 min read
To Maximize Your Website, Use 'Psychological Distance' to Your Advantage
Ready for Anything

How your customers perceive your product should determine how you present it to them.
6 min read
