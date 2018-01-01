Lisa Druxman

Lisa Druxman is Entrepreneur.com's "Mompreneur" columnist and the founder and CEO of fitness franchise Stroller Strides. Druxman is also a nationally recognized speaker and author, and is considered an expert in the field of fitness, particularly pre- and postnatal fitness. She hosts a free monthly webinar during which she answers questions from fellow mompreneurs. If you are interested in participating, contact her at lisa@strollerstrides.com.

Hot Business Trends for Moms
Starting a Business

Hot Business Trends for Moms

Opportunities are abundant. Mothers are socializing, going green and even creating iPhone apps.
3 min read
The Challenge of Child Care
Entrepreneurs

The Challenge of Child Care

With a little ingenuity, you can care for the kids and find time to conduct your business.
4 min read
Make Yours a Mom-friendly Business
Starting a Business

Make Yours a Mom-friendly Business

Offering careers that fit a mother's lifestyle can boost your company's growth.
4 min read
For Mompreneurs, Failure Is Not an Option
Starting a Business

For Mompreneurs, Failure Is Not an Option

When things look impossible, it's time to rev up your drive and creativity.
5 min read
In Business and Family, Something Has to Give
Entrepreneurs

In Business and Family, Something Has to Give

In the race to maximize all the hours in the day, entrepreneurial moms have to make difficult choices.
3 min read
Entrepreneur Learns to Say No
Starting a Business

Entrepreneur Learns to Say No

Baby Einstein founder and cancer survivor Aigner Clark no longer sweats the small stuff.
4 min read
A Mompreneur to Emulate
Starting a Business

A Mompreneur to Emulate

Meet a woman who realizes you can't have it all--but tries anyway.
4 min read
Mom Biz Owners Link Up for Success
Starting a Business

Mom Biz Owners Link Up for Success

Online communities offer everything from tips to mentoring for time-strapped mothers.
4 min read
Moms Are Great Businesswomen
Starting a Business

Moms Are Great Businesswomen

Motherhood and entrepreneurship complement each other in many ways.
4 min read
You've Outgrown Your Home Office. Now What?
Starting a Business

You've Outgrown Your Home Office. Now What?

Tips for mom entrepreneurs ready to find a workplace outside the home
3 min read
Grow Your Business With Your Kids
Growth Strategies

Grow Your Business With Your Kids

As your children require less of your time, you can work on expanding your business.
4 min read
Grow Your Business With Intention

Grow Your Business With Intention

If you want to balance work and home, let others help you grow.
3 min read
My Business or My Child?
Starting a Business

My Business or My Child?

When it comes to being successful, the answer has to be both.
4 min read
It's Great To Be a Mompreneur
Starting a Business

It's Great To Be a Mompreneur

Yes, it's the hardest thing you'll ever do--but the journey is well worth the effort expended.
3 min read
A Day in the Life . . . Part II
Entrepreneurs

A Day in the Life . . . Part II

Mom entrepreneurs share how they achieve balance personally and professionally in the second part of a series.
6 min read
