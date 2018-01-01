Lisa Druxman is Entrepreneur.com's "Mompreneur" columnist and the founder and CEO of fitness franchise Stroller Strides. Druxman is also a nationally recognized speaker and author, and is considered an expert in the field of fitness, particularly pre- and postnatal fitness. She hosts a free monthly webinar during which she answers questions from fellow mompreneurs. If you are interested in participating, contact her at lisa@strollerstrides.com.
Starting a Business
Hot Business Trends for Moms
Opportunities are abundant. Mothers are socializing, going green and even creating iPhone apps.
Entrepreneurs
The Challenge of Child Care
With a little ingenuity, you can care for the kids and find time to conduct your business.
Starting a Business
Make Yours a Mom-friendly Business
Offering careers that fit a mother's lifestyle can boost your company's growth.
Starting a Business
For Mompreneurs, Failure Is Not an Option
When things look impossible, it's time to rev up your drive and creativity.
Entrepreneurs
In Business and Family, Something Has to Give
In the race to maximize all the hours in the day, entrepreneurial moms have to make difficult choices.
Starting a Business
Entrepreneur Learns to Say No
Baby Einstein founder and cancer survivor Aigner Clark no longer sweats the small stuff.
Starting a Business
A Mompreneur to Emulate
Meet a woman who realizes you can't have it all--but tries anyway.
Starting a Business
Mom Biz Owners Link Up for Success
Online communities offer everything from tips to mentoring for time-strapped mothers.
Starting a Business
Moms Are Great Businesswomen
Motherhood and entrepreneurship complement each other in many ways.
Starting a Business
You've Outgrown Your Home Office. Now What?
Tips for mom entrepreneurs ready to find a workplace outside the home
Growth Strategies
Grow Your Business With Your Kids
As your children require less of your time, you can work on expanding your business.
Grow Your Business With Intention
If you want to balance work and home, let others help you grow.
Starting a Business
My Business or My Child?
When it comes to being successful, the answer has to be both.
Starting a Business
It's Great To Be a Mompreneur
Yes, it's the hardest thing you'll ever do--but the journey is well worth the effort expended.
Entrepreneurs
A Day in the Life . . . Part II
Mom entrepreneurs share how they achieve balance personally and professionally in the second part of a series.