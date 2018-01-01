Lisa Hoover McGreevy

Lisa Hoover McGreevy is a seasoned professional writer specializing in corporate messaging and data journalist in the Visually Marketplace and regular contributor to the Visually blog. 

The 5 Things Your Customers Won't Admit About Your Customer Experience
Customer Experience

From first contact and customer onboarding to long-term retention, there are plenty of potential fail points to a good customer experience strategy.
The 10 Things You Must Do When Distributing Your Press Release
Press Coverage

In today's world, it's not enough to simply post a few words about your company's latest news and take the rest of the week off.
How Marketers Should Approach the New Twitter
Twitter Marketing

Brands and businesses need to be ready to roll with new changes as soon as Twitter's development team rolls them out.
To Have Your Video-Content Marketing Be Successful in 2015, Follow These 5 Rules
Video Marketing

Whether they're instructional, informational, or simply for fun, videos are an important part of today's marketing strategy.
The 5 Key Metrics You Need to Be Tracking in 2015
Marketing

Unless you're a statistician at heart, tracking key performance indicators (KPIs) isn't the sexiest part of a marketer's job, but it is one of the most important.
To Get the Best Out of Your Content, You Better Have a Top-Notch Digital Asset Management System
Asset Management

Creating top-notch content requires a digital asset management system to organize images, videos, slide-decks, infographics, animation and music.
Here Are 4 Steps to Create an Awesome User Experience
User Experience

A good user experience starts from the ground up. Here's your foolproof four-step plan to making your user experience the best it can be.
5 Tricks to Creating Compelling Mobile Ads
Mobile Advertising

To succeed in today's world, mobile advertising needs to be at the core of marketing campaign planning.
How You Should Be Marketing to the Visually Impaired
Marketing Strategies

According to the American Foundation for the Blind, 20.6 million people in the U.S. experience vision loss. Here is how to market your brand to this important demographic.
3 Ways to Market Your Content to Millennials
Millennials

Millennials can be a fickle bunch. Here are three strategies you need to be using to market your content to this demographic.
What You Can Learn From These 5 Mega Brands On Creating Viral Videos
Viral Videos

Marketing professionals are well aware of the power of viral videos and use the same techniques to sell their brand. But that doesn't mean every one will be a homerun. Here is how to do it right.
Lessons From Top Brands on How to Rock on Instagram
Instagram

With big-name brands going all in on Instagram, entrepreneurs can learn a thing or two from these companies about how to engage with followers.
5 Creative Ways Brands Can Leverage the Power of Pinterest
Pinterest

With businesses having a lot to gain from the visual social network, competition is fierce. Here are a few unique tricks to stand out on Pinterest -- and hopefully gain customers.
5 Ways Social-Media Marketers Get Their Message Heard
Social Media Marketing

While social media is a great platform for reaching consumers in an engaging way, the interactions can also be fleeting. Here are a few tips on getting your message heard and keeping consumers coming back for more.
