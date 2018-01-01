Guest Writer

Faculty Chair, Transformational Practices, Singularity University; Author

Lisa Kay Solomon is an expert on business leadership and culture design. She is the founding chair of Transformational Practices and Leadership at Singularity University, a Silicon Valley think tank and business incubator; and a teacher of design, innovation and leadership at Stanford University’s d.School. She is also the co-author of Moments of Impact: How to Design Strategic Conversations That Accelerate Change.