Lisa Kay Solomon is an expert on business leadership and culture design. She is the founding chair of Transformational Practices and Leadership at Singularity University, a Silicon Valley think tank and business incubator; and a teacher of design, innovation and leadership at Stanford University’s d.School. She is also the co-author of Moments of Impact: How to Design Strategic Conversations That Accelerate Change.
MBAs
Reinvent the MBA for the 21st Century by Mastering the Ambiguity in Business
Ambiguity is, and has always been, the friend of the true entrepreneur. Embrace it -- and 'master' it.