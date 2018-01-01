Guest Writer

Global Director, EY

Lisa Schiffman is global director of EY. ("EY" refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited.) With almost 20 years with EY in strategic marketing leadership roles, she is known for creating and championing high-impact programs that inspire and engage and advocate for the advancement of women. Her work includes the creation of the EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women program and the formulation of EY accelerator, Women. She is also involved in Entrepreneur Of The Year and the Strategic Growth Forum U.S.