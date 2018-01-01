Lisa Schiffman

Lisa Schiffman

Guest Writer
Global Director, EY

Lisa Schiffman is global director of EY. ("EY" refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited.) With almost 20 years with EY in strategic marketing leadership roles, she is known for creating and championing high-impact programs that inspire and engage and advocate for the advancement of women. Her work includes the creation of the EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women program and the formulation of EY accelerator, Women. She is also involved in Entrepreneur Of The Year and the Strategic Growth Forum U.S.

 

More From Lisa Schiffman

Women Are (Finally) Turning the VC Funding Tide
VC Funding

Women Are (Finally) Turning the VC Funding Tide

But with only 2 percent of U.S.-based VC funding going to women CEOs in 2017, they still have a long way to go.
8 min read
