Lishan Aklog, M.D.

Guest Writer
Co-founder and CEO, PAVMed

Dr. Lishan Aklog has been chairman and chief executive officer of PAVmed since the company’s inception. He's also served as co-managing partner of HCFP, a financial advisory and investment firm, since May 2014, and as a co-founding partner of both Pavilion Holdings Group (“PHG”), a medical device holding company, since its inception in 2007, and Pavilion Medical Innovations (“PMI”), a venture-backed medical device incubator, since its inception in 2009. Aklog has been a senior advisor and/or director, since 2013, of PMI portfolio companies Saphena Medical Inc., Kaleidoscope Medical LLC and Cruzar Medsystems, Inc. He has served on the scientific advisory boards of numerous medical device companies and is an inventor on 11 issued patents and more than 30 patent applications.

 

How to Make a Million -- Even a Billion -- Dollars Commercializing Your Great Idea and Questioning Conventional Wisdom
A heart surgeon who pioneered a life-saving new medical device first challenged conventional wisdom as a medical student 28 years ago.
7 min read
