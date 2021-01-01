Liz Eddy

Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
Co-founder and CEO of Lantern

Liz Eddy is the co-founder and CEO of Lantern, a public benefit corporation on a mission to change the way we discuss and manage end of life and death. She led communications for Crisis Text Line and is currently a board member of Experience Camps.

4 Ways to Help Employees With Their Mental Health and Emotional Needs as You Reopen Offices

Leaders reopening offices need to be prepared to confront workers' stress and grief.

