Lohith Amruthappa

Guest Writer
SEO Manager, BankBazaar, Singapore

Lohith Amruthappa is SEO manager for fintech startup BankBazaar, Singapore. He is an avid follower of behavioural economics and Neuromarketing, leadership and content marketing.

Why You Should Have the AI Mindset to Grow Digital Marketing in a Big Way
Technology

AI powered content magically creates content based on previous purchases and specific interests
4 min read
Follow These Steps And Create Rock Solid Content Marketing
Content Marketing

Creating more content is no more the number one priority.
6 min read
These 12 Productivity Tools Can Actually Improve Digital Marketing Manager Performance
Productivity Tools

Use automation, online collaboration and management tools to make good use of your time.
4 min read
Why It's So Hard To Rank Keyword In First Page of Google?
SEO Tips

Google tells us quality content and trustworthy backlinks are enough to climb the rankings.
5 min read
Why Every Entrepreneur Should Make CMO As A Top Advisor
CMO

To create content, it takes a lot of thought, time, resource and money.
6 min read
4 Undisclosed Secrets About Personalized Marketing
Marketing

Find out here what your competitors don't want you to know.
5 min read
4 Killer Mobile Technologies to Drive Mobile Engagement
Mobile

Embrace new age strategies and latest technologies to improve the mobile engagement rate for your brand.
4 min read
