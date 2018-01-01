Sian Young and Lowellyne James

Sian Young and Lowellyne James

Guest Writer
CEO, The Entrepreneurs Health Coach | CEO, Sustainability and CSR Insights
Sian Young a United Nations and TEDx speaker, health coach and creator of The SHaW Model connecting the human to sustainable strategy. Lowellyne James a United Nations speaker, academic, author and consultant specializing in the application of sustainability and corporate social responsibility tools.

The EU's New Environmental Initiatives Present Opportunities for Brands
Social Entrepreneurship

The emergence of the EU ban on single-use plastics provides fertile ground for businesses to rethink their strategy by building a 'virtuous brand.'
5 min read
