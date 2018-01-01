Luc Burgelman

CEO of NGDATA

Luc is a co-founder and the CEO of NGDATA, a big data analytics and enterprise data management company. Prior to NGDATA, he co-founded Porthus, which delivered cloud-based solutions that IPO’d in 2006 and was acquired by Descartes Systems Group in 2010. 

The Science Behind Customer Churn
Customer Engagement

The Science Behind Customer Churn

Customer-loyalty and retention is paramount in the online marketplace. Here's how to get the most out of Big Data and keep your customers coming back.
4 min read
3 Big Data Roadblocks and How to Tackle Them
Big Data

3 Big Data Roadblocks and How to Tackle Them

Has your C-suite bought in? That's an essential step.
4 min read
Get Personal to Close the Customer Experience Gap
Marketing

Get Personal to Close the Customer Experience Gap

With consumers more educated than ever before, marketers need to focus on really getting to know them.
6 min read
How Jazz Music Prepared Me for Life as a CEO
Leadership Qualities

How Jazz Music Prepared Me for Life as a CEO

While we think of executives as rigid, driven and all business and musicians appear to be casual and more free spirited, these two roles have a lot more in common that you think.
4 min read
