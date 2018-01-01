Ludovic Gaudé

Guest Writer
CEO of intive
Ludovic Gaudé is the CEO of intive, a software company focused on digital product development with more than 18 years of experience and 150-plus apps. Gaudé began his career at Nokia Networks in the early 1990s, where he held managing positions in Europe, China and Latin America before becoming director of strategic partnerships for Google in the U.K. in 2007. Before arriving at intive, Gaudé focused on venturing with growth companies, taking them from early stage concepts to exit. 

The CEO, but Not the Founder: How to Lead an Already-Established Tech Company
Leadership

There are lessons to learn from the missteps of CEOs like Travis Kalanick and Carly Fiorina. Are you paying attention?
7 min read
Why Prioritizing Company Culture Is the Key to a Successful Acquisition
Acquisitions

The problems behind failed mergers rarely have anything to do with logistics or accounting or meeting sales benchmarks.
6 min read
Why Europe Will Come Out on Top in the Tech Race Between the U.S. and China
Technology Innovation

Europe has several advantages that will make it a global leader in technology.
8 min read
The Difference Between Working With Big Companies in Europe vs. in the U.S.
Business Partnership

Working with global players means paying close attention to cultural details.
6 min read
Not All Funding Is Created Equal: Where to Look When Raising Money in Europe
Raising Capital

When seeking out funding it's imperative to sift through all the options, and choose a partner with the right industry expertise and contacts to help you succeed.
6 min read
Scaling Across European Borders: How to Tackle Regulation and Team Culture When Expanding Your Company
Expansion

Even with a single currency, expanding to a new EU country is not a walk in the park.
7 min read
