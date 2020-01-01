About Lukas Furtenbach
Lukas Furtenbach is a father of two, geographer, mountaineer, private concierge, adventurer, cliff skier, organizer, operator and leader of adventure travel and expeditions to eight-thousander, a creative problem solver, out-of-the-box thinker, perfectionist and founder of Furtenbach Adventures.
More From Lukas Furtenbach
Crisis Management
COVID-19's Devastating Blow to the Himalayan Sherpas and the Personal Efforts to Aid Their Recovery
My adventure company lost our climbing season, but the Sherpas lost their sole means of livelihood.