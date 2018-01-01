Luke Cooper

Luke Cooper

Guest Writer
Founder and CEO of Fixt

Luke Cooper, J.D., MBA, is the CEO and founder of Fixt, a baltimore-based on-demand platform that provides fast, secure and affordable mobile device repair solutions for individuals and corporations. Cooper is also a member of the board of directors at the Maryland Technology Development Corporation (TEDCO).

More From Luke Cooper

5 Organizations Helping Minority Startup Founders Succeed
Minority-Owned Businesses

5 Organizations Helping Minority Startup Founders Succeed

Several organizations have emerged as leaders in the effort to help minority entrepreneurs in the United States.
6 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.