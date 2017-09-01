Luke Williams

Guest Writer

Head, Customer Experience (CX) at Qualtrics; Author

Luke Williams is head of customer experience at Qualtrics and an award-winning researcher and best-selling author (The Wallet Allocation Rule and Why Loyalty Matters). A statistician and methodologist by training, Williams is a thought leader in customer experience, client satisfaction, client loyalty, client ROI, strategy and analytics. His work has appeared in many academic and trade

publications; he was co-author of a Harvard Business School case study.