Lynn Power

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Co-Founder & CEO of MASAMI

Lynn Power is a long-time advertising executive (formerly CEO of J. Walter Thompson NY) turned entrepreneur. In 2018, she left the ad world and launched MASAMI, clean premium haircare, in February 2020 and Isle de Nature, luxury bee-powered home fragrance, in September 2020.

https://www.lovemasami.com

Follow Lynn Power on Social

LinkedIn Instagram

Latest

Leadership

The Major Advantage of Founding a Company in Your 50s

This is how your decision-making ability, leadership skills and life experience position you for success as an "older" founder.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like