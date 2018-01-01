Maggie Patterson

Business Lessons
5 Business Lessons From My First Decade as an Entrepreneur
From establishing boundaries to forcing yourself to go on a digital detox, here are a few tips to help you succeed as an entrepreneur.
Ready for Anything
3 Ways Successful Entrepreneurs Build Outstanding Customer Experiences
The key to creating a customer experience that truly surprises and delights starts with understanding what your customers need, want and value most.
Conversion
3 Ways to Improve Conversions on Your Website
Small changes to your website can make a major impact when it comes to your overall business performance
Podcasts
Should You Really Start a Podcast?
While 'Serial' and 'Startup' put podcasts on the map, the channel doesn't make sense for every business.
Storytelling
The 4 Stories Entrepreneurs Need to Tell
To capture attention amid the endless feed of quizzes and cat memes, we need to come up with a variety of stories that connect with our audience and do more than just tell our founding or 'I quit my job' story.