Máire Morris

Bio

Máire (Mo) Morris, the dynamic founder and CEO of Morris Global Consulting, has established herself as a thought leader in the fashion and retail industries globally. Starting her career as a fashion designer and product developer, she quickly transitioned into business consulting, specializing in the building and expansion of premium and luxury brands. With a passion for both creativity and business, Morris has become a world-renowned industry advisor, speaker, and moderator, working with clients ranging from emerging designers to established international brands such as Harrods, Harvey Nichols, and Galeries Lafayette. Morris is a visionary leader, dedicated to driving innovation and excellence in the fashion business consultancy industry. As such, her journey is a testament to her passion, resilience, and unwavering commitment to making a positive impact.