Signing out of account, Standby...
Max Pecherskyi
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO PromoRepublic - Social Media Platform for Direct Sales
Max Pecherskyi is the co-founder and CEO of B2B SaaS PromoRepublic.com, a leading platform for distributed social media marketing and social selling that innovates to empower the strongest brands on social media at scale.
Follow Max Pecherskyi on Social
Latest
5 Sales and Marketing SaaS Solutions That Will Empower Franchise Owners
Despite the global pandemic, franchise revenue and growth projections remain strong.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur Store
-
Justine Beauregard
Marketing Strategist + Coach
-
Entrepreneur Deals
Entrepreneur Deals
-
Jeremy Moser
Co-founder of uSERP, CMO at Wordable
-
Alp Mimaroglu
Demand Generation and Marketing Technology Expert
-
Ian Morris
CEO of Likewise, Inc.
-
Anna Johansson
Freelance writer
-
Daniel Todd
Founder and CEO of Influence Mobile