Founder & CEO, Cuemath

Manan Khurma is the Founder & CEO at Cuemath. He started his career in 2007 as the founder of Locus Education where he worked on creating Math learning programs and trained over ten thousand students preparing for the IIT-JEE entrance exam. Manan founded Cuemath in 2013 with the objective of reimagining math education for young kids with a strong belief that mathematics must be taught and learnt as a life skill and not just another academic subject. He holds a bachelor’s degree in B.Tech, Electronics and Communications Engineering from IIT, Delhi. Manan’s passion for mathematics reflects in his everyday life where he chooses to spend time on building math content and programs apart from regular training, during his free time.