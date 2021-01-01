Mandy Price is an advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) as the CEO and co-founder of Kanarys, Inc. Kanarys is a technology platform that fosters collaboration between companies and employees on DEI in the workplace. Mandy and her co-founder, Star Carter, were named two of Entrepreneur magazine’s Top 100 Most Powerful Women of 2020. Mandy was also recently named Dallas Startup Week’s 2020 Rising Entrepreneur. Mandy regularly speaks at notable DEI, technology, and leadership conferences like Mom 2.0, Goldman Sachs: 10,000 Small Businesses, D Magazine’s Diversity and Inclusion Symposium, UT Austin’s School of Law, Dallas Startup Week, and more, where she shares her expertise on DEI in the workplace.

