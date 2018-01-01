Marc Wayshak

Ready for Anything
8 Keys to Coming Off as the Expert in Whatever You Sell
Solve their problem instead of simply selling them something.
The One Strategy That Could More Than Double Your Sales
When you're working toward a massive sale, you can afford to invest time and money in a more personalized approach.
5 Keys to Closing Far Bigger Deals at Massive Companies
Identify the decision maker, and start there.
5 Simple Ways to Get Prospects to Stay on the Phone With You
Loosen up, crack a couple of jokes and make your sales calls a pleasant chat.
5 Tricks to Instantly Connect With Any Sales Prospect
It's less about you and more about them.
6 Fatal B2B Sales Mistakes You Must Avoid
Say yes to face-to-face meetings with the power players.
3 Simple Steps to Grow Your Business Through Referrals
The most valuable referral is an introduction.
3 Simple Body Language Tips to Turbocharge Your Selling
From handshake to stance to tone of voice, your physical alignment with the client's presentation helps you close the deal.
5 Simple Steps to The Best Sales Presentation of Your Life
Brevity, solutions, stories, but above all listening, will see you closing more, larger deals.
7 Tips for Getting More Sales Meetings With Prospects
Establish yourself as an expert, and consumers will follow.
5 Simple Steps to the Best Sales Presentation of Your Life
Getting sidetracked may actually help you.
3 Simple Tricks to Explode Your Sales Email Open Rates
Think like your prospect, be personal, track everything.
5 Powerful Habits of the Wealthiest Salespeople
Focus on money-making tasks only.
7 Closing Strategies to Double Your Average Sale Size
Your success depends on closing bigger, better deals. Put your time and energy into prospects with the power to make large investments and introduce you to others who can do the same.
4 Tips to Move Prospects Through Your Sales Pipeline Faster
Improve your sales strategies with these simple tips.