Marc Wayshak

Marc Wayshak

Guest Writer
Sales Strategist and Author
Marc Wayshak is the author of Game Plan Selling . As a sales strategist, he has created a system aimed at revolutionizing the way companies approach selling.

More From Marc Wayshak

8 Keys to Coming Off as the Expert in Whatever You Sell
Ready for Anything

8 Keys to Coming Off as the Expert in Whatever You Sell

Solve their problem instead of simply selling them something.
5 min read
The One Strategy That Could More Than Double Your Sales
Ready for Anything

The One Strategy That Could More Than Double Your Sales

When you're working toward a massive sale, you can afford to invest time and money in a more personalized approach.
4 min read
5 Keys to Closing Far Bigger Deals at Massive Companies
Ready for Anything

5 Keys to Closing Far Bigger Deals at Massive Companies

Identify the decision maker, and start there.
4 min read
5 Simple Ways to Get Prospects to Stay on the Phone With You
Ready for Anything

5 Simple Ways to Get Prospects to Stay on the Phone With You

Loosen up, crack a couple of jokes and make your sales calls a pleasant chat.
5 min read
5 Tricks to Instantly Connect With Any Sales Prospect
Ready for Anything

5 Tricks to Instantly Connect With Any Sales Prospect

It's less about you and more about them.
5 min read
6 Fatal B2B Sales Mistakes You Must Avoid
Ready for Anything

6 Fatal B2B Sales Mistakes You Must Avoid

Say yes to face-to-face meetings with the power players.
4 min read
3 Simple Steps to Grow Your Business Through Referrals
Ready for Anything

3 Simple Steps to Grow Your Business Through Referrals

The most valuable referral is an introduction.
4 min read
3 Simple Body Language Tips to Turbocharge Your Selling
Ready for Anything

3 Simple Body Language Tips to Turbocharge Your Selling

From handshake to stance to tone of voice, your physical alignment with the client's presentation helps you close the deal.
3 min read
5 Simple Steps to The Best Sales Presentation of Your Life
Project Grow

5 Simple Steps to The Best Sales Presentation of Your Life

Brevity, solutions, stories, but above all listening, will see you closing more, larger deals.
4 min read
7 Tips for Getting More Sales Meetings With Prospects
Ready for Anything

7 Tips for Getting More Sales Meetings With Prospects

Establish yourself as an expert, and consumers will follow.
5 min read
5 Simple Steps to the Best Sales Presentation of Your Life
Ready for Anything

5 Simple Steps to the Best Sales Presentation of Your Life

Getting sidetracked may actually help you.
4 min read
3 Simple Tricks to Explode Your Sales Email Open Rates
Ready for Anything

3 Simple Tricks to Explode Your Sales Email Open Rates

Think like your prospect, be personal, track everything.
4 min read
5 Powerful Habits of the Wealthiest Salespeople
Ready for Anything

5 Powerful Habits of the Wealthiest Salespeople

Focus on money-making tasks only.
4 min read
7 Closing Strategies to Double Your Average Sale Size
Ready for Anything

7 Closing Strategies to Double Your Average Sale Size

Your success depends on closing bigger, better deals. Put your time and energy into prospects with the power to make large investments and introduce you to others who can do the same.
5 min read
4 Tips to Move Prospects Through Your Sales Pipeline Faster
Ready for Anything

4 Tips to Move Prospects Through Your Sales Pipeline Faster

Improve your sales strategies with these simple tips.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.