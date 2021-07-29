Marcello Arcangeli

Marcello Arcangeli


Founder and CEO, Your Place

Marcello Arcangeli is the founder and CEO of Your Place, a Dubai-born real estate company established in 2011 that specializes in investments. Prior to running Your Place, Arcangeli had a successful career in wealth management and finance for some of Europe’s top institutions including Zurich Group and Banca Fineco, before moving to Dubai in 2010. 

http://www.yourplace.ae

