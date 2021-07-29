Marcello Arcangeli
Founder and CEO, Your Place
Marcello Arcangeli is the founder and CEO of Your Place, a Dubai-born real estate company established in 2011 that specializes in investments. Prior to running Your Place, Arcangeli had a successful career in wealth management and finance for some of Europe’s top institutions including Zurich Group and Banca Fineco, before moving to Dubai in 2010.
10 Tips To Help You Succeed As An Entrepreneur In Dubai's Real Estate Sector
Real estate is one of the most lucrative industries in Dubai, and if you are considering building a business in this domain, you can almost rest assured that it will be a rewarding journey- however, you do need to be ready to put in the work.
