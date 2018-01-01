Marcia Layton Turner's work has appeared in Woman's day, Health and Black Enterprise. She is based in Pittsford, N.Y.
Remote Workers
Remote Control: The Tools and Tactics You Need to Manage a Far-Flung Workforce
How do you maintain productivity, communication and morale when your staffers are all over the map?
Entrepreneurs
12 Signs You Have an Entrepreneurial Mindset
If you want to start a business and you can relate to these traits, go for it!
Entrepreneurs
15 Signs You're an Entrepreneur
Do the following traits, characteristics and quirks describe you?
Project Grow
How Your Business Plan Might Be Holding You Back
Use the time you save writing a detailed business plan to move past the planning phase and help your company take flight.
Technology
It's Payday
Everything you need to know to manage and protect your payments on ebay.
Technology
Better Shipping
Why not go above and beyond customer expectations?
Get Sold on eBay
With hundreds of resources at your fingertips, starting a business on eBay is as easy as point and click.
Technology
Tap Into Online Safety
Rob Chesnut, eBay's senior vice president of trust and safety, explains how.
Taking Stock
Do you know where your products are? eBay makes inventory management a snap.
Who Wants to be a Millionaire?
If you raised your hand, take a cue from 7 savvy entrepreneurs who used eBay to build million-dollar businesses.
Foreign Bodies
Just how far should you go for affordable health care?
Technology
Do Well by Doing Good
Sure, you can make money on eBay--but did you know you can make a difference, too? eBay makes it easy and rewarding to give back to the community.
Technology
Price It Right
Get more moolah for your merchandise with these tips from eBay's vice president of tailored shopping experiences.
Technology
Overcoming the Obstacles
Eager to get your business on eBay up and running? Here's how to clear these 9 common hurdles to runaway success.
Technology
Can You Repeat That?
Hone your customer satisfaction skills, and you'll bring in a ton of repeat business.