Marcia Layton Turner

Marcia Layton Turner's work has appeared in Woman's day, Health and Black Enterprise. She is based in Pittsford, N.Y.

Remote Control: The Tools and Tactics You Need to Manage a Far-Flung Workforce
Remote Workers

Remote Control: The Tools and Tactics You Need to Manage a Far-Flung Workforce

How do you maintain productivity, communication and morale when your staffers are all over the map?
8 min read
12 Signs You Have an Entrepreneurial Mindset
Entrepreneurs

12 Signs You Have an Entrepreneurial Mindset

If you want to start a business and you can relate to these traits, go for it!
6 min read
15 Signs You're an Entrepreneur
Entrepreneurs

15 Signs You're an Entrepreneur

Do the following traits, characteristics and quirks describe you?
9 min read
How Your Business Plan Might Be Holding You Back
Project Grow

How Your Business Plan Might Be Holding You Back

Use the time you save writing a detailed business plan to move past the planning phase and help your company take flight.
7 min read
It's Payday
Technology

It's Payday

Everything you need to know to manage and protect your payments on ebay.
6 min read
Better Shipping
Technology

Better Shipping

Why not go above and beyond customer expectations?
6 min read
Get Sold on eBay

Get Sold on eBay

With hundreds of resources at your fingertips, starting a business on eBay is as easy as point and click.
11 min read
Tap Into Online Safety
Technology

Tap Into Online Safety

Rob Chesnut, eBay's senior vice president of trust and safety, explains how.
3 min read
Taking Stock

Taking Stock

Do you know where your products are? eBay makes inventory management a snap.
10 min read
Who Wants to be a Millionaire?

Who Wants to be a Millionaire?

If you raised your hand, take a cue from 7 savvy entrepreneurs who used eBay to build million-dollar businesses.
11 min read
Foreign Bodies

Foreign Bodies

Just how far should you go for affordable health care?
2 min read
Do Well by Doing Good
Technology

Do Well by Doing Good

Sure, you can make money on eBay--but did you know you can make a difference, too? eBay makes it easy and rewarding to give back to the community.
10 min read
Price It Right
Technology

Price It Right

Get more moolah for your merchandise with these tips from eBay's vice president of tailored shopping experiences.
3 min read
Overcoming the Obstacles
Technology

Overcoming the Obstacles

Eager to get your business on eBay up and running? Here's how to clear these 9 common hurdles to runaway success.
12 min read
Can You Repeat That?
Technology

Can You Repeat That?

Hone your customer satisfaction skills, and you'll bring in a ton of repeat business.
10 min read
