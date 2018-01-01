Maria Haggerty is the driving force behind Dotcom Distribution’s third-party logistics team. Since co-founding Dotcom Distribution in 1999, she has played a critical role in developing and defining all aspects of the business, including sales and marketing, operations, finance and IT.
Mentors
What's Better: a Mentor or an Advisory Board (or Both)?
There's a lot you don't know as a new entrepreneur, so why not let someone who's been there lend you a hand?
Entrepreneurs
3 Entrepreneurial Lessons You'll Never Learn In Business School
Firsthand experiences teach you far more than any textbook.
Ecommerce
The Secret to Long-Term Customer Loyalty Is an Easy Return Policy
Online businesses must plan for returns as a pillar of their brand's larger customer experience.
Holiday Shopping
Must-Have Fulfillment Strategies for the 2016 Holiday Season
The happier you make customers during the holiday season, the happier they'll make you in the long run.
Success Strategies
Startups: Here's How You Craft Your Own Definition of Success
Business owners measure success in many different ways. Use these three tips to help benchmark what success looks like for you.
Financial Management
3 Ways Emerging Entrepreneurs Run Financially Sound Businesses
These tips can help your company make the most of the investments it has earned.
Hiring
Are You Ready to Make the Right Hiring Decisions for Your Growing Brand?
During times of change and growth, entrepreneurs must make difficult hiring and promotion decisions.
Employee Morale
3 Ways to Increase Employee Vitality as You Grow
Setting expectations and getting to know your team members personally will keep them engaged at your expanding company.
Relationships
3 Tips to Develop a Balanced Supplier-Vendor Relationship
Remember how Mom taught you to 'always be nice'? The same thing applies to business.
Ecommerce
What to Do Next When You Know Your Business Is Here to Stay
Launching a business can be scary and bewildering. Once you get past that stage, it's often just bewildering.
Grow Your Business
When Choosing Vendors, Entrepreneurs Should Trust Their Parental Instincts
Here's how growing a business is like raising kids and how your parental instincts can help you choose the right partners.