Maria Najjar

Bio

Maria Najjar is a storyteller and thought leadership strategist focused on helping founders, investors, and industry experts across MENA stand out in the age of content overload. By combining strategic support, editorial expertise, and in-depth research, Maria helps build thought-leadership-driven brands that go beyond surface-level content and tell stories that earn enduring trust and attention. With years of experience producing content in the regional venture capital space, she specializes in transforming complex ideas into compelling stories that stand the test of time.