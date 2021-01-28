Signing out of account, Standby...
Maxim Azarov
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO & Co-founder of Novakid
Max Azarov is the co-founder and CEO of Novakid, an online AI-platform that provides personalized English learning for kids ages 4-12 through gamification. He is a serial entrepreneur with successful cloud-related ventures. He's held positions at LG Electronics, Google, Cyber Vision and Digital 5.
Struggling to Come Up With an Idea That Will Outshine Your Competition's? Use These 5 Simple Strategies.
Many entrepreneurs have found themselves in a rut, believing the most innovative thinkers have already cornered the market. But there's always a way to shake things up.
