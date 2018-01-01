Maria Seidman

Maria Seidman

Guest Writer
CEO and Co-Founder of Yapp

Maria Seidman is the CEO and co-founder of Yapp, an award-winning platform where anyone can create and instantly publish a mobile application for your event, group, or promotion. Before founding Yapp in 2011, she ran mobile for Warner Bros. She lives in New York City with her husband and two children, one of which was born while launching Yapp. She is passionate about women in technology, mobile trends, media, and enterpreneurship. Seidman was named Enterpreneur Magazine's Emerging Enterpreneur of 2014. 

More From Maria Seidman

Do You Need an App for That? Take This Quiz to Find Out.
Mobile Apps

Do You Need an App for That? Take This Quiz to Find Out.

A self-service platform or website might do the trick. But here's a way to be sure.
2 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.