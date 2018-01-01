Guest Writer

CEO and Co-Founder of Yapp

Maria Seidman is the CEO and co-founder of Yapp, an award-winning platform where anyone can create and instantly publish a mobile application for your event, group, or promotion. Before founding Yapp in 2011, she ran mobile for Warner Bros. She lives in New York City with her husband and two children, one of which was born while launching Yapp. She is passionate about women in technology, mobile trends, media, and enterpreneurship. Seidman was named Enterpreneur Magazine's Emerging Enterpreneur of 2014.