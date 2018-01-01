Contributor

Middle East Lead Consultant – Communication and Change Management, Willis Watson Towers

Marjola Rintjema is Lead Consultant: Change Management and Organizational Development Middle East at Willis Towers Watson, Dubai. She has 20 years of experience in change management, organizational culture, EVP, employee engagement, communication and talent management. Prior to joining WTW Middle East in 2012, she was senior consultant in the Towers Watson Talent & Reward practice in Amsterdam, and senior consultant (people and change) at Atos Consulting. With expertise across multiple areas, including financial services, telecom and the public sector, Rintjema holds an MSc in communication science from the University of Amsterdam.