Marjola Rintjema

Marjola Rintjema

Contributor
Middle East Lead Consultant – Communication and Change Management, Willis Watson Towers

Marjola Rintjema is Lead Consultant: Change Management and Organizational Development Middle East at Willis Towers Watson, Dubai. She has 20 years of experience in change management, organizational culture, EVP, employee engagement, communication and talent management. Prior to joining WTW Middle East in 2012, she was senior consultant in the Towers Watson Talent & Reward practice in Amsterdam, and senior consultant (people and change) at Atos Consulting. With expertise across multiple areas, including financial services, telecom and the public sector, Rintjema holds an MSc in communication science from the University of Amsterdam.

 

More From Marjola Rintjema

Converting A Culture Statement Into Real Change
Company Culture

Converting A Culture Statement Into Real Change

Critical to its business success, the culture of a company should be something that all staff can feel proud of.
7 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.