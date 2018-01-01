Mark Asquith

Mark Asquith

Guest Writer
Small business specialist & founder of Excellence Expected

Mark Asquith is the founder of Excellence Expected; founder of design, brand & web agency HACKSAW™ and the hosted WordPress service, Podcast Websites. As well as being a keynote speaker, Mark also helps business owners navigate their lives and optimise their results using his unique mix of experience and straight talking.

More From Mark Asquith

If This Is How You're Doing Authenticity You're Doing It Wrong
Authenticity

If This Is How You're Doing Authenticity You're Doing It Wrong

Trying to be an authentic version of somebody else isn't going to cut it.
6 min read
The Secret to Starting a Business Is Managing the Changes
Starting a Business

The Secret to Starting a Business Is Managing the Changes

Going in a new direction requires adjustments. The key is doing what needs to be done at your pace.
6 min read
You Sell Experiences Whether You Realize It or Not
Customer Experience

You Sell Experiences Whether You Realize It or Not

Give your customers a stellar experience, and they are yours for life.
6 min read
The Secret to Keeping Your Sanity in Customer Service
Customer Service

The Secret to Keeping Your Sanity in Customer Service

As an entrepreneur, you have to be good at customer service.
8 min read
Here's What I Learned When I Quit My Own Business
Startup Lessons

Here's What I Learned When I Quit My Own Business

Just when you think you have it all figured out, you learn that you don't.
12 min read
