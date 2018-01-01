Guest Writer

President & CEO of Stream

Mark “Bouncer” Schiro spent six years on the board of Stream Energy before accepting the role of president and CEO in December of 2012. Bouncer, as he is affectionately known throughout the company, oversees all operational aspects of the firm. His experience and leadership has helped Stream Energy’s revenue skyrocket to $7 billion in total sales, transforming a startup to one of the largest direct selling companies in the world.