Mark Cenicola

Guest Writer
President & CEO, BannerView.com

Mark Cenicola is the president and CEO of BannerView.com, developers of BannerOS, the software that helps companies turn their websites into more powerful business tools. He is also the author of the book The Banner Brand – Small Business Success Comes from a Banner Brand – Build it on a Budget.

More From Mark Cenicola

How to Pick the Right Website Management Platform for Your Small Business
Websites

How to Pick the Right Website Management Platform for Your Small Business

The prevalence of smart phones as a shopping tool means brick-and-mortar businesses need a website that meets consumer expectations.
5 min read
If You Want to Survive, Find Ways to Compete With Your Own Business
Competition

If You Want to Survive, Find Ways to Compete With Your Own Business

Eventually, a competitor will come and beat you at your own game. Provide your own internal disruptions to stay relevant.
4 min read
