Welcome to Corporate Life! We’re here to tell you the truth about it.

This is the new manual for corporate survival. Where corporate’s manual shapes you into a dutiful cog, The New Employee Manual helps you enhance your career for the good of you... and your company. But be forewarned: This isn’t a book for corporate sheeple. It’s a book for the maverick.

To help you understand the corporate landscape, Benjamin Gilad and Mark Chussil, top war-gaming and strategic-thinking experts for the Fortune 500, deliver unconventional strategies to help you compete and thrive in today’s dysfunctional corporate culture. Benjamin and Mark show you how to:

Safely navigate COOCs (Corporate, Overconfi dent, Oblivious Cultures)

(Corporate, Overconfi dent, Oblivious Cultures) Identify OOPs (Overconfident, Oblivious People) and figure out how to do your job despite them

(Overconfident, Oblivious People) and figure out how to do your job despite them Understand the realities of your actual job no matter what your job description says

says Decide if you are better off as an entrepreneur—even if you have to buy your own health insurance

Forget about knowing where the break room is and whether you get summer Fridays off . This book is your go-to guide for a stellar career. It teaches you the skill of competing and what it takes to conquer the real corporate world.