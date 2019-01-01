My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Mark Chussil

Mark Chussil

VIP Contributor

About Mark Chussil

Mark Chussil is the coauthor of The New Employee Manual and founder of Advanced Competitive Strategies, Inc. He’s a pioneer in business war gaming, an expert in business-strategy simulation, a prolific author of essays on competitive strategy on ACS’ website, Competing.com, and Harvard Business Review, and a thought-provoking teacher of strategic thinking. Mark has helped Fortune 500 companies, in many industries and countries, add billions of dollars to their bottom lines and is an Adjunct Instructor in the Pamplin School of Business at the University of Portland.

Areas of Expertise

Competitive Intelligence
Corporate Culture

Books By Mark Chussil

The New Employee Manual
Featured

The New Employee Manual

By Mark Chussil

Welcome to Corporate Life! We're here to tell you the truth about it.

Buy Now

More From Mark Chussil

4 Ways to Put Your Employees on a Fast Track Out the Door
Managing Employees

4 Ways to Put Your Employees on a Fast Track Out the Door

If you want to keep those hard-working, loyal employees of yours, here are 4 behaviors to avoid.
5 min read