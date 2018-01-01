Mark Feffer

Mark Feffer

Guest Writer
Managing Editor, Dice News

Mark Feffer is the Managing Editor of Dice News, which provides news and advice for job seekers on the technology career site Dice.com. As a journalist he has written for Dow Jones and Bloomberg, and ran his own startup, Tramp Steamer Media, which provided editorial services to small business and corporate clients including AT&T, Marsh & McLennan, KPMG and Thomas Edison State College. The views he expresses here are his own. 

More From Mark Feffer

Get Some Sleep and Make Sure Your Staff Does, Too
Human Resources

Get Some Sleep and Make Sure Your Staff Does, Too

Your company's culture needs to value balance or risk losing its most important resource: its people.
3 min read
When Managing Difficult Employees, Take the Long View
Growth Strategies

When Managing Difficult Employees, Take the Long View

Managing the star staffer who goes too far doesn't have to be a headache.
4 min read
Resolve Differences and Keep Everyone (Sort of) Happy
Growth Strategies

Resolve Differences and Keep Everyone (Sort of) Happy

When things get heated, these four tips can help you and your staff deal with conflict.
3 min read
Think You Need to Hire? Think Again.
Growth Strategies

Think You Need to Hire? Think Again.

Asking yourself these three questions can help ensure that your company can afford to hire and will select the right person.
3 min read
Hiring: Why the Most Skilled Candidate Isn't Always the Right Candidate
Project Grow

Hiring: Why the Most Skilled Candidate Isn't Always the Right Candidate

Smart hiring looks beyond skillsets to find someone who will work well with your team and your workflow. These 4 tips will help you look beyond the resume.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.