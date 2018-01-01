Marten Mickos

Guest Writer
CEO of Eucalyptus Systems

Marten Mickos is the CEO of Eucalyptus Systems, based in Goleta, Cal. A veteran of open source, infrastructure software and global businesses, he previously was CEO of MySQL AB where he grew the company from garage start-up to one of the largest open source companies in the world. After Sun Microsystems' acquisition of MySQL AB, he served as SVP of the Database Group. Mickos is a member of the board of directors of Nokia.  

How to Get The Most Out of Employees Who Work From Home
More and more companies are spread far and wide with employees working virtually. Here are five ways to make the model work for your business.
