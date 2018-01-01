Martin Braddock

Martin Braddock is an Associate Director of Performance Development Services (PDSi) based in Dubai. He has over 25 years senior management experience within international blue-chip and privately-owned fast growth organizations. He held positions with Land Rover, Rank Xerox, BET, and the RAC, managing mergers and acquisitions across Europe and the U.S., and he has also led the turn-around of two SME businesses as CEO and MD. Braddock coaches throughout the MENA Region across a range of sectors including financial and business services, healthcare, manufacturing, energy, automotive and engineering services, pharmaceutical, and retail. Braddock holds a Diploma in Advanced Executive Coaching accredited by The International Coach Federation.

More From Martin Braddock

Leading In Challenging Times: How An Executive Coach Can Help
Executive Coaching

As the captain of the ship, you may also need the powerful combination of support, encouragement and challenge to assist in your navigation.
3 min read
Great Teams Produce Great Results: The Importance Of Team Coaching
Team Management

Team coaching starts by assuming that the requisite knowledge, skill and competence is already in place and it needs to be mobilized and harnessed in an effective direction.
3 min read
Developing Your Exit Strategy: How Can An Executive Coach Help You Plan A Course Of Action
Exit Strategies

Every business owner eventually exits his or her business. Some may leave by choice (e.g. retirement, acquisition) and other external factors, while others depart due to changes in the market or a change in personal circumstances.
3 min read
Retaining Founding Principles Can Be Tough
Growth Strategies

An appreciation of the reality that as a business grows, not everybody who comes on board shares the same level of enthusiasm or commitment to the organization's vision, is needed.
3 min read
How Big Is Your Bubble? Define Your Entrepreneurial Reach
Executive Coaching

As an entrepreneur, how big is your bubble? How big do you want it to be? And perhaps most importantly, who and what do you want it to cover?
4 min read
How To Choose The Right Executive Coach For You
Executive Coaching

Think about what sort of person you're looking for, and set out questions that you can answer.
5 min read
The What, Who And Why Of Executive Coaching
Executive Coaching

The concept of supporting an individual on their journey to get them to where they want to be remains a frequently used reference in the practice of executive coaching.
3 min read
Executive Coaching: Using Soft Skills To Achieve Hard Results
Executive Coaching

A coach can help you develop your interpersonal and leadership skills that are necessary to create change and growth in your business.
5 min read
Applying Emotional Intelligence In Your Executive Coaching Program
Emotional Intelligence

Good leadership demands emotional strengths and behavioral characteristics and being prepared to apply these. Emotional Intelligence is, therefore, essential.
4 min read
