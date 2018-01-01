Martin Braddock

Executive Coaching
Leading In Challenging Times: How An Executive Coach Can Help
As the captain of the ship, you may also need the powerful combination of support, encouragement and challenge to assist in your navigation.
Team Management
Great Teams Produce Great Results: The Importance Of Team Coaching
Team coaching starts by assuming that the requisite knowledge, skill and competence is already in place and it needs to be mobilized and harnessed in an effective direction.
Exit Strategies
Developing Your Exit Strategy: How Can An Executive Coach Help You Plan A Course Of Action
Every business owner eventually exits his or her business. Some may leave by choice (e.g. retirement, acquisition) and other external factors, while others depart due to changes in the market or a change in personal circumstances.
Growth Strategies
Retaining Founding Principles Can Be Tough
An appreciation of the reality that as a business grows, not everybody who comes on board shares the same level of enthusiasm or commitment to the organization's vision, is needed.
Executive Coaching
How Big Is Your Bubble? Define Your Entrepreneurial Reach
As an entrepreneur, how big is your bubble? How big do you want it to be? And perhaps most importantly, who and what do you want it to cover?
Executive Coaching
How To Choose The Right Executive Coach For You
Think about what sort of person you're looking for, and set out questions that you can answer.
Executive Coaching
The What, Who And Why Of Executive Coaching
The concept of supporting an individual on their journey to get them to where they want to be remains a frequently used reference in the practice of executive coaching.
Executive Coaching
Executive Coaching: Using Soft Skills To Achieve Hard Results
A coach can help you develop your interpersonal and leadership skills that are necessary to create change and growth in your business.
Emotional Intelligence
Applying Emotional Intelligence In Your Executive Coaching Program
Good leadership demands emotional strengths and behavioral characteristics and being prepared to apply these. Emotional Intelligence is, therefore, essential.