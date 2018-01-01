Martin-luc Archambault

Martin-luc Archambault

Guest Writer
Founder and CEO of AmpMe

Martin-Luc Archambault is the Founder and CEO of AmpMe - an app uses mobile phones to turn your friends into the world's most portable sound system.  Mr. Archambault is an accomplished serial entrepreneur with over 15 years of leadership experience in building technology companies. In addition to his role as entrepreneur and investor, Martin-Luc stars on the French Canadian version of the ABC hit show Shark Tank, known locally as Dragon’s Den or Dans l'œil du dragon

More From Martin-luc Archambault

How to Keep it Real While Building Your Network
Networking

How to Keep it Real While Building Your Network

Successful networking is when you meet the people you need to know without ever forgetting they are people, not just contacts.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.