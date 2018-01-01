Marty Nemko

Father Knows Best

Business lessons from a business writer's dad . . . and what to pass on to the next generation
6 min read
How to Find the Business That's Right for You
Starting a Business

Ready to dive in the entrepreneurial pool but unsure which direction to go? Follow these steps to help you decide what kind of business is for you.
7 min read
A SOHOer's Savior

One homebased writer waxes poetic about the virtues of hiring a personal assistant, and lets you in on his hiring, training and management secrets.
10 min read
Put Fire In Your Belly

Stop staring out the window, flipping channels or checking out E! Online. Here's how to get-and stay-motivated.
7 min read
Perfecting Your Pricing Strategies

You're no blue-light special. Throw in the extras, play to the customer's needs, and get the price you deserve.
7 min read
Cheapskate!

Don't worry. You're not having a flashback to the last time you tipped a cab driver. We're just trying to call your penny-pinching attention to the cheapest home office money can buy.
7 min read
Procrastinator's Guide To Y2K Preparedness

Feeling as if everyone is Y2K-ready except you? Sure, it's less than a month away, but even procrastinators can feel secure on January 1 by completing the following checkup.
9 min read
