Mary Rezek

Mary Rezek

Guest Writer
Founder and Principal Consultant, Saatori
Mary Rezek has cultivated her leadership development and corporate expertise over 25-plus years working in China, Asia Pacific and the United States. As a global executive coach, leadership advisor and TEDx speaker coach, Rezek has earned the nickname "consigliere" from her clients. Since founding Saatori in 2006, Rezek has coached and consulted in a diverse portfolio of industries, delivering cutting-edge, practical solutions with sustainable results.

More From Mary Rezek

How I Lost These 3 Self-Limiting Beliefs as a Woman Entrepreneur

How I Lost These 3 Self-Limiting Beliefs as a Woman Entrepreneur

Fire that negative voice inside your head: Start bragging. Speak up and embrace your feminine side, if you want to succeed in your career.
8 min read
Master or Muppet? 3 Questions to Determine Whether a Coach Is Reputable.
Business Coaching

Master or Muppet? 3 Questions to Determine Whether a Coach Is Reputable.

Professional coaching has become so commercialized, it's starting to resemble a puppy mill -- and disabling businesses in the process.
7 min read
Debunking 'Diversity' by Amplifying Inclusion
Workplace Diversity

Debunking 'Diversity' by Amplifying Inclusion

How do you want people to approach you and use your "open door policy"?
6 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.