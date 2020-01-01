Deep space engineer and CEEK Virtual Reality Founder and CEO Mary Spio has served in the Air Force and created innovations and technologies for global titans including Universal Music, Baptist Health, Microsoft XBOX, Coca Cola and Boeing. Mary is on the Board of Facebook’s Oculus VR for Good and serves as a Scientific Reviewer for the Department of Defense.
About Mary Spio
More From Mary Spio
Recovery
It Doesn't Take a Rocket Scientist to Solve the Racism Problem in Business
I just happen to be one, and the solution is simple: Let us breathe.