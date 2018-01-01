Mary Thompson

Mary Thompson

Mary Thompson joined CNBC in 2000 as a general assignment reporter. She has covered a wide range of stories for CNBC, including the 2008 financial crisis, Hurricane Katrina from along the Gulf Coast and the mutual fund industry's market-timing scandal in 2003.

Prior to joining CNBC, Thompson worked for Bloomberg Television and Bloomberg Radio, from 1992 to 2000, covering the stock market from the New York Stock Exchange and anchoring special coverage of Federal Reserve meetings. She also worked as a print reporter for Bloomberg, from 1991 to 1992, covering small banks and retailers.

Thompson holds a B.A. in English from the University of Notre Dame and an M.S. in journalism from Columbia University.

More From Mary Thompson

PayPal's Job Recruiting Secret: Hackathons
Hiring

PayPal's Job Recruiting Secret: Hackathons

'Every industry is being disrupted by software, and so demand for software talent, engineering talent, has just been growing up,' PayPal's CTO says.
5 min read
Cyber Insurance: The Next Big Thing for Businesses
Security

Cyber Insurance: The Next Big Thing for Businesses

A growing number of small businesses are buying up cyber insurance to protect themselves in the event of a cyber attack.
7 min read
Jobs in the Aviation Industry Are on the Rise
Jobs

Jobs in the Aviation Industry Are on the Rise

With global cargo and passenger traffic growing, aviation companies are hungry for skilled workers.
6 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.