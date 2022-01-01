Signing out of account, Standby...
Maryam Ishani Thompson
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Co-founder and Chief Content Officer of systemCHANGR
Maryam Ishani is a co-founder and the chief content officer of systemCHANGR, an ESG/SDG expert community think tank supporting scalable solutions for ESG advancement. She's covered politics, conflict and trade in the SWANA and APAC regions for AFP, Reuters and The Guardian.
Follow Maryam Ishani Thompson on Social
Latest
Why ESG Conscious Companies are Resilient Companies
The courageous leaders of today are those that are taking their social impact into account.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Krista Mashore
CEO of Krista Mashore Coaching
-
Summit Ghimire
Founder & Head of SEO at Outpace
-
Brandon Pena
Founder & CEO of 787 Coffee & Los Tacos NYC
-
Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur Store
-
Jonathon Narvey
CEO of Mind Meld PR
-
Marina Byezhanova
Co-Founder of Brand of a Leader
-
Ben Angel
Entrepreneur Network Contributor
-
Sumit Aneja
Chief Executive Officer of Voxco