Maryke Luijendijk is the Program Director for the Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) at American University in Dubai (AUD). She joined AUD from Rotterdam School of Management, Erasmus University (RSM) where she was the Director of Marketing and Admissions for the globally top-ranked MBA portfolio. She served on the Strategic Platform of RSM, where she was involved in internationalization and new business development, including setting up various cross-national collaborations and joint degrees. Prior to that, she worked in the UK, and before that, she held various roles at educational institutions in her native South Africa. She has served on several advisory boards in the graduate management education sphere, including the Graduate Management Admissions Council (GMAC), TheMBATour and MBATube/MasterTube. aud.edu